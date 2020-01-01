WinCDEmu is an open-source CD/DVD/BD emulator - a tool that allows you to mount optical disc images by simply clicking on them in Windows Explorer. If you have downloaded an ISO image and want to use it without burning it to a blank disc, WinCDEmu is the easiest way to do it.

Features

One-click mounting of ISO, CUE, NRG, MDS/MDF, CCD, IMG images.

Supports unlimited amount of virtual drives.

Runs on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows versions from XP to Windows 10.

Allows creating ISO images through a context menu in Explorer.

Small installer size - less than 2MB!

Does not require rebooting after installation.

A special portable version is available.

Translated to more than 20 languages.

Does not occupy drive letters when not used.

Supports data, DVD-video and BD-video images.

WinCDEmu is free for any kind of use - it is licensed under LGPL

Translations

WinCDEmu supports various UI languages through the LNG files maintained by the community. You can download the latest language files or submit your own translation in the Online Translation System.

Tutorials

If you want to get step-by-step instructions on installing and using WinCDEmu, including detailed screenshots, consider these tutorials:

More tutorials...

Support

WinCDEmu is provided free of charge, and hence does not come with technical support.

Windows 2000 compatibility

Windows 2000 is not directly supported. However, you can build the sources using Windows 2000 DDK to obtain a Win2K-compatible version.